India talking to Bangladesh to take back sea-stranded Rohingyas

India is negotiating with Bangladesh to take back 81 Rohingyas whose boat drifted into its territorial waters in mid-February.

Eight Rohingyas on that boat have already died and one has gone missing, possibly drowned in the Andaman sea.

“We are in discussions with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure their safe and secure repatriation,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.

However, a Bangladesh foreign ministry press release has made clear the country’s unwillingness to take back the sea-stranded Rohingyas on ground that their boat is far away from the country’s territorial waters.