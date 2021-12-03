Bangladesh in World Media

India to commemorate 6 Dec as ‘Maitri Diwas’ with Bangladesh

ANI
New Delhi
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting at the Bilateral Meeting Room of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on 27 September
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting at the Bilateral Meeting Room of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on 27 SeptemberFile photo

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India will commemorate 6 December as Maitri Diwas with Bangladesh as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

"During the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March, it was decided to commemorate 6 December as Maitri Diwas or friendship day," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said during a press briefing here on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We may recall that 10 days before the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, India had recognised Bangladesh on this day, 6 December 1971," he added.

India was the first country to establish bilateral and diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, said Bagchi, adding, Maitri Diwas is being commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from Dhaka and New Delhi.

Advertisement

The US, UK, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Switzerland, Thailand and UAE are the countries where Maitri Diwas will be commemorated.

Bagchi said that in New Delhi, the Indian Council of World Affairs will be organising a special event on 6 December which will see participation from both countries.

He emphasised that the "holding of the Maitri Diwas is a reflection of deep and abiding friendship between the people of India and the people of Bangladesh."

Read more from Bangladesh in World Media
Post Comment
Advertisement