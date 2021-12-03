India to commemorate 6 Dec as ‘Maitri Diwas’ with Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India will commemorate 6 December as Maitri Diwas with Bangladesh as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

"During the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March, it was decided to commemorate 6 December as Maitri Diwas or friendship day," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said during a press briefing here on Thursday.