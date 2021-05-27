Indian vaccines preferred, buying Chinese for immediate need: Health ministry official

Bangladesh has decided to buy 15 million doses of China’s Sinopharm anti-Covid vaccines in sheer desperation to continue its immunisation programme, but a top official of the country’s health ministry said India-made AstraZeneca vaccines is their preferred choice.

“We had to look for Chinese and Russian alternatives only after we failed to get the vaccines from Pune’s Serum Institute. We realise the grim situation in India and Serum’s current inability to deliver on its promised supplies,” said the top health ministry official, but on the condition of anonymity because he was not officially authorised to brief the media.

He told Indian news agency IANS that Bangladesh government was “only too eager” to offer joint production facilities to Serum Institute in partnership with “whichever Bangladesh company it chose to produce the vaccine with.”

“My minister is prepared to directly negotiate this deal with Serum bosses like Poonawalla. We would love to have Serum set up production in Bangladesh, we are totally flexible on terms and we are sure a good bit of these vaccines can be exported after our huge demand is met because prices will be competitive than those made in India,” said the top health ministry official.