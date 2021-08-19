Israeli phone hacking firm Cellebrite decides to stop sales to Bangladesh

Haaretz has learned that the company made the decision to halt sales to Bangladesh in early 2021, but that this decision was only made public in May, when Cellebrite sent the SEC an updated outline of its activities and revealed its full blacklist of countries that it will not do business with.

Haaretz said the Cellebrite in its SEC filing worte, “We pursue only those customers who we believe will act lawfully and not in a manner incompatible with privacy rights or human rights. For example, we have chosen not to do business in Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Russia and Venezuela partially due to concerns regarding human rights and data security, and we may in the future decide not to operate in other countries or with other potential customers for similar reasons.”

In response the report, a representative for Cellebrite told Haaretz that the company “is committed to ethics as part of its core values and practice of work and has developed a very strong compliance framework. Cellebrite has strict licensing policies and restrictions that govern how customers may utilize our technology. Our sales decisions are also guided by internal parameters, which consider a potential customer’s human rights record and anti-corruption policies.”