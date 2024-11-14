COP29 fight for climate money ‘humiliating’: Dr Yunus

Most developing countries want an annual commitment of at least $1.3 trillion -- over 10 times what donors including the United States, the European Union and Japan currently pay.

The donor countries want others to join them in paying, particularly China and wealthy Gulf states, and are reluctant to promise large new amounts of public money at a time when they face economic and political pressure at home.

They want instead to promise private sector mobilisation, an option NGOs describe as “wishful thinking”.

“They always like to look at the private sector as the magic money tree,” said Debbie Hillier, global climate policy lead for Mercy Corps.

For developing countries already buried in debt, the aid must be in grants rather than loans.

Philip Davis, the prime minister of the Bahamas, said small island nations have spent 18 times more on debt repayment than they have received in climate finance.

“The world has found the ability to finance wars, the ability to mobilise against pandemics,” Davis said.

“Yet when it comes to addressing the most profound crisis of our time, the very survival of nations, where is that same ability?”

With progress on finance moving no faster than on emissions, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama ditched his prepared remarks to complain that “our speeches full of good words about climate change, change nothing”.

He skewered the many leaders who skipped the event, saying their absences added “insult to injury”.