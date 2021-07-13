Japan to send 11m doses of AstraZeneca jabs to Bangladesh, other countries

Japan will make additional donations of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan and other Asian neighbours this week, foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Japan will ship out 1 million doses each to Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam on Thursday as part of bilateral deals with those governments, Motegi told reporters.

An additional 11 million doses donated through the COVAX sharing scheme will be sent this month to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, as well as various Pacific Island states, he said.