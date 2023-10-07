PM Hasina opens third terminal of Shahjalal Airport

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka on Saturday.

She opened the terminal a little after 12:00pm.

The prime minister arrived in the event spot a little after 10:00pm where a group of children received her with cultural performance.

She then visited several areas of the terminal. Officials also showed her how passengers will avail various services. Airport workers also handed over a token boarding pass to Sheikh Hasina. After that, she went to the immigration and passed various steps of airport security.