India now wants Bangladesh to resolve all issues through participatory elections

Jaiswal noted that over 2374 incidents were reported between 5 August 2024, and 16 February 2025, but the police verified only 1,254 of them. Moreover, 98 per cent of these incidents were deemed “political in nature.”

“We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions,” said Jaiswal.

He also raised concern over the release of violent extremists sentenced for serious crimes, which has exacerbated the deteriorating law and order situation.

Meanwhile, India reiterated its last few months position, supporting for a stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh, where issues are resolved through democratic means and inclusive elections.

Responding to the formation of a new party in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jaiswal said, “We support a stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections. We remain concerned about the deteriorating law & order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes.”

NCP, the new political party, is aiming to target the younger generation as they are the majority of Bangladesh’s total population.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), about 57 per cent of the country’s population is under 29 years of age, with the highest number of these being 15 to 19 year olds.