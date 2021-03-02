Libya arrests ‘main suspect’ in killing of 26 Bangladeshis among 30 migrants

One of the main suspects in the murder in Libya of 30 mostly Bangladeshi migrants last year was arrested on Monday, authorities in Tripoli said.

In May 2020, the family of a human trafficker killed by migrants for unknown reasons allegedly avenged his death by killing 26 Bangladeshis and four migrants of African origin.

The massacre took place in May in the city of Mezdah, more than 150 kilometres (just over 90 miles) south of Libya’s capital. Eleven other migrants were wounded.

One of the alleged killers, 23, was arrested Monday in Gharyan, around 100 kilometres southwest of the capital, the unity government’s interior ministry said in a statement.