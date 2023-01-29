Ukraine war, Russia-US rivalry makes things complex for Bangladesh: Report

The Ukraine war has made things complex for Bangladesh with the Moscow-Washington rivalry posing as a test for Dhaka’s nonaligned foreign policy. The country needs to maintain its relations with both the US and Russia, which will be difficult as the war rages on, notes a report in the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).

The testing moment comes as the country prepares for two major elections.

The Bangladesh Election Commission, this past week, announced that the election for the next president of Bangladesh will be held on 19 February and a more significant event in the form of the (12th) general elections is marked to be held early next year.