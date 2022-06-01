Narayanganj adopts Bangladesh’s first city climate action plan

Manufacturing and construction, meanwhile, account for 58 per cent of the city’s planet-warming emissions, showed an assessment by the South Asia branch of ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, an international body that helps cities with green policies.

Major sources of pollution include the city’s seven cement factories, 70 to 80 illegal brick kilns and a number of steel mills, said Moinul Islam, town planner for Narayanganj City Corporation.

Narayanganj Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, the first woman to head a city corporation in Bangladesh, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation she had asked cement and lime factories to relocate away from residential neighbourhoods.

In April, the city corporation approved an action plan for low-carbon, climate-resilient development, supported by ICLEI, making Narayanganj the first Bangladeshi city to adopt such a plan, said Jubaer Rashid, Bangladesh representative for ICLEI South Asia.

“We assessed the vulnerability of the climate-impacted urban systems like energy, water supply, waste management and so on, and came up with realistic recommendations for the city to implement,” he said.

The city administration has already set up air-quality monitoring systems with help from ICLEI to detect and measure polluting gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, as well as particulate matter, with real-time data displayed on public screens.

ICLEI has also encouraged renewable energy adoption in the city and has set up rooftop solar power systems at some public facilities including a public library and a hospital.