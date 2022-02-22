Pakistan should apologise to Bangladesh: Tripura Minister

Addressing the central event of International Mother Language Day, Nath said, “Pakistan government did not seek any apology from the people of Bangladesh. The kind of atrocities the Pakistanis had unleashed on the people of then East Pakistan is known to all. Unfortunately, Pakistan has neither acknowledged its barbaric acts nor expressed any regret for its past deeds. Pakistan still keeps its hopes alive to break India into pieces but I want to ask our neighbours to first apologise to Bangladesh for their gory deeds. Better late than never.”
Discussing the importance of the day, Nath said, “Tripura is the only state that is observing this day in collaboration with Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala. We are giving due importance to the day and even UNESCO has been informed of this programme. We have started it from last year and we are continuing to celebrate the auspicious day in a grand manner”.
Nath also remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs of the language movement and paid rich tributes to the people of Bangladesh, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman through present representatives from Bangladesh assistant high commission, Agartala.
Apart from Nath, Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner Arif Mohammad and Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also delivered their speeches on the significance of the day. All the present dignitaries paid floral tributes to the slain patriots at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan before the main function.