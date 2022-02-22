Pakistan should apologise to Bangladesh: Tripura Minister

Addressing the central event of International Mother Language Day, Nath said, “Pakistan government did not seek any apology from the people of Bangladesh. The kind of atrocities the Pakistanis had unleashed on the people of then East Pakistan is known to all. Unfortunately, Pakistan has neither acknowledged its barbaric acts nor expressed any regret for its past deeds. Pakistan still keeps its hopes alive to break India into pieces but I want to ask our neighbours to first apologise to Bangladesh for their gory deeds. Better late than never.”

Discussing the importance of the day, Nath said, “Tripura is the only state that is observing this day in collaboration with Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala. We are giving due importance to the day and even UNESCO has been informed of this programme. We have started it from last year and we are continuing to celebrate the auspicious day in a grand manner”.