Passengers with medical visa stopped at border

Since the announcement of Covid-19 induced lockdown in Bangladesh, passengers' movement was restricted at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole. However, travel on medical visas was allowed.

But on Monday, close to 1,000 Bangladesh nationals protested at Petrapole as they were restricted to travel between the two countries despite having medical visas.

"This has been suddenly announced. We should have been given at least 24 hours to return to our country," said a protestor.