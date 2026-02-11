US moves to counter China in Bangladesh, plans to pitch defence alternatives

Bangladesh is also in talks with Pakistan to buy JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China.

"The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks of certain types of engagement with China," U.S. Ambassador Brent T. Christensen said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The U.S. offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including U.S. systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems," he said without offering further details.

China's foreign ministry said that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and Bangladesh have cooperated in political, economic and security fields, benefiting both countries.