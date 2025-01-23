Bangladesh scraps order against anti-government action

The order, signed by the ministry’s director of its “monitoring and evaluation” for secondary education, Abed Nomani, was issued on 2 January -- but shot to attention after it circulated on social media and in newspapers.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, the education minister, said he had not been aware of the order and that it had been cancelled.

“The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education was not instructed to issue any notification,” he said. “This matter will be investigated”.

The now cancelled order had told officials to “remain vigilant and proactive in preventing students from engaging in provocative actions, driven by propaganda, misinformation, or disinformation against the government or the country”.