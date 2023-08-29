Increased engagement between Bangladesh-India armed forces positive sign: Indian defence ministry

Armed Forces of India and Bangladesh continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and their increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of ties between the two sides, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue.

Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, co-chaired the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division.