US sanctions have stopped Bangladesh killings: Rights activists

From Russia to North Korea to Zimbabwe, the impact of diplomatic sanctions has long been questioned. But Bangladeshi activists have no doubts: extrajudicial killings have suddenly stopped since punitive US measures were imposed two months ago, they say.

Around 2,500 Bangladeshis have allegedly been killed by security forces since 2009, according to rights group Odhikar, which maintains detailed records, with hundreds more enforced disappearances.

It has tallied nearly 1,200 such deaths in the last four years, or an average of 25 per month.

But since Washington on 10 December last year imposed sweeping Magnitsky Act sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) elite security force including seven of its top officers, killings have totalled zero, it says.