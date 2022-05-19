Women in rural Bangladesh pay more for rising cost of climate disasters

Rural families in Bangladesh are using a large chunk of their budgets to protect themselves from climate change, especially households headed by women who are allocating up to 30 per cent of their spending for that purpose, researchers said on Wednesday.

The high share of spending by female-led households - many based in the flood-prone north - is double the average of 15 per cent because women have lower incomes than men, said a study by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

Often men from Bangladesh’s northwest regions migrate on a seasonal basis to work elsewhere, leaving women to run the home.