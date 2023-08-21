India broadens engagement with Bangladeshi political parties: The Hindu

Ghulam Muhammad Quader gave a telephonic interview to The Hindu where he said he maintained equidistance both from the governing Awami League as well as BNP. He told The Hindu, “It is very important for the government to come forward seeking a dialogue with all political parties. We want all sides should sit down and discuss a way out to ensure a free and fair election.”

In the interview, the JaPa chairman did not extend support to BNP’s demand of caretaker government, instead, he appeared to support a third alternative -- a compromise formula -- that can address the hard positions and told The Hindu, “We have a formula in mind and we will place it on the table when an all-party dialogue takes place.”

The visits of Awami League and Jatiya Party delegations to India have become more significant as prior to the visits a two-member delegation of the US Congress visited Bangladesh last week. During their visit to Bangladesh, US Congressmen Rich McCormick and Ed Case met with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and representatives of BNP and Jatiya Party.