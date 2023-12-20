Bangladesh garment workers ‘sacked’ after wage protests

For a decade, the nimble fingers of Bangladeshi garment worker Naim Pramanik sewed shirts and trousers for top Western brands, to be worn by the wealthy across the world.

Now the 28-year-old is unemployed, sacked after daring to take part in protests demanding a fair wage.

"Some clothes we make are sold at $100 a piece in shops in America and Europe," he said, showing the labels of American fashion giant Tommy Hilfiger and British brand George.

"We don't get more than $100 a month."

The South Asian country -- the world's eighth most populous, with about 170 million citizens -- was last month rocked by its worst labour unrest in a decade.

Tens of thousands of workers clashed with police for a 23,000-taka ($208) minimum monthly wage, up from the 8,300 taka set by the government five years ago. At least five people were killed.

Pramanik joined protests last month because his $75 monthly salary was "killing us".