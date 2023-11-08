'In front of death': Bangladesh's deadliest executioner

When he first went to prison, Shahjahan Bouya was accused of killing only one man. By the time he was released decades later, he had put dozens more to death as Bangladesh's most prolific hangman ever.

Each execution was rewarded with a special meal including beef, chicken and scented pilau rice, and a reduction of several months in his 42-year sentence for murder until he was finally released this year.

"Some die and some feast," Bouya told AFP, a strong-looking 70-year-old sporting a thick moustache. "That's the picture of prison."

Bangladesh ranks third in the world for death sentences passed according to rights group Amnesty International, and assigns convicts to carry out the hangings.

A well-read Marxist revolutionary, in the 1970s Bouya joined the outlawed Sarbahara rebels trying to topple a government they saw as puppets of neighbouring India.