Bangladesh-India flights to resume 20 August: Momen

In the programme, India’s gift of 31 ambulances and other medical equipment were handed over to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the pandemic situation.
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the ambulances to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen this afternoon.
Momen said the air travelling between Bangladesh and India will resume through air bubble facilities.
Under the facilities, passengers will have to board from a specific airport and disembark at another specific destination. The flight will not land at any third airport.
Speaking about coronavirus vaccines from India, Momen said, “We hope India will fulfill its pledge to supply the remaining doses of coronavirus vaccine.”
Regarding this, Doraiswami said, “We will resume exporting vaccines once India’s internal demand is fulfilled. We did not say that we won’t give vaccines. We will resume it as soon as possible. Bangladesh is our prioritised partner in export of vaccines.”
The Indian high commissioner also said rest of the 109 ambulances will be handed over within a month.