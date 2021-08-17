Bangladesh

Bangladesh-India flights to resume 20 August: Momen

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami hands over 31 ambulances to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on 17 August 2021
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami hands over 31 ambulances to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on 17 August 2021Collected

Air travel between Bangladesh and India, which was suspended due to rise in Covid-19 cases, will resume on 20 August, said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The minister was speaking at an event organised at state guest house, Padma, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the programme, India’s gift of 31 ambulances and other medical equipment were handed over to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the pandemic situation.

We hope India will fulfill its pledge to supply the remaining doses of coronavirus vaccine
AK Abdul Momen, Foreign minister

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the ambulances to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen this afternoon.

Momen said the air travelling between Bangladesh and India will resume through air bubble facilities.

Advertisement

Under the facilities, passengers will have to board from a specific airport and disembark at another specific destination. The flight will not land at any third airport.

Speaking about coronavirus vaccines from India, Momen said, “We hope India will fulfill its pledge to supply the remaining doses of coronavirus vaccine.”

Regarding this, Doraiswami said, “We will resume exporting vaccines once India’s internal demand is fulfilled. We did not say that we won’t give vaccines. We will resume it as soon as possible. Bangladesh is our prioritised partner in export of vaccines.”

The Indian high commissioner also said rest of the 109 ambulances will be handed over within a month.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement