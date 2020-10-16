Bangladesh-India flights to resume from 28 October

Air connectivity between Bangladesh and India is going to resume on 28 October after more than seven months.
The passengers will have to mandatorily show COVID-19 negative reports to travel. Bangladeshi passengers will need to undergo tests at the government-specified test centers.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman air vice marshal Mohammed Mofidur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Mofidur said the countries will resume air connectivity through the ‘Air Bubble’ system for three months. Initially 28 flights will operate a week to Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai from Bangladesh. Biman Bangladeshi Airlines will operate flights to Kolkata and Delhi, US-Bangla Airlines to Chennai and Kolkata and Novo Air to Kolkata.
Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir—these five Indian airlines would operate 28 flights a week to Bangladesh.
CAAB chairman said the number of passengers would be increased if the flights with India resume. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been informed to thoroughly check the health condition of the incoming passengers as the coronavirus situation has not improved in India. Also, the passengers with any coronavirus symptoms would not be taken in flights from Bangladesh.
CAAB sources said small planes would be required to keep the last two rows of seats vacant and planes with over 350 seats would not be able to take more than 260 passengers in a flight.
Also, fares would not increase.
India imposed a ban on entry of foreigners on 12 March to contain the spread of coronavirus.