Bangladesh, India for progress of whole world: Modi

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi sought blessings at the Hari Mandir, Orakandi on SaturdayTwitter

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined that both Bangladesh and India want to see the progress of the whole world through their own development and progress, reports UNB.

Both countries want stability, love and peace in place of instability, terror and unrest in the world, he said adding that the same values were given to them by "Sri Sri Hari Chand Thakur Ji".

Modi sought blessings at the Hari Mandir, Orakandi and interacted with the descendants of revered Thakur family.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Modi also addressed the representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Hari Chand Thakur ji disseminated his pious message of social reforms.

Prime minister stressed that India is moving forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', and Bangladesh is 'Shoho Jatri' in it.

"At the same time, Bangladesh is presenting a strong example of development and change in front of the world and India is Bangladesh's 'Shoho Jatri' in these efforts," he said.

Prime minister Modi made several announcements, including upgrading the existing middle school for girls at Orakandi and set up a primary school as well.

He also mentioned that every year a large number of people travel from India to Orakandi to participate in 'Baruni Snan' on occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Hari Chand Thakur and more efforts would be made to ease their travel.

