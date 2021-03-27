Bangladesh, India for progress of whole world: Modi

Prime minister stressed that India is moving forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', and Bangladesh is 'Shoho Jatri' in it.

"At the same time, Bangladesh is presenting a strong example of development and change in front of the world and India is Bangladesh's 'Shoho Jatri' in these efforts," he said.

Prime minister Modi made several announcements, including upgrading the existing middle school for girls at Orakandi and set up a primary school as well.

He also mentioned that every year a large number of people travel from India to Orakandi to participate in 'Baruni Snan' on occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Hari Chand Thakur and more efforts would be made to ease their travel.