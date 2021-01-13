Bangladesh-India police to enhance joint work against terrorists

Bangladesh and India police have agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities, including the Global Terrorist Groups, as well as other fugitives wherever they are present and active, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“During the virtual dialogue, the police chiefs of both the countries reiterated the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback through the designated ‘nodal points’, while appreciating each other’s ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region,” said a press release on Tuesday evening .

The first Delegation-Level virtual Police Chiefs’ Dialogue between the Police chiefs of Bangladesh and India was held on Tuesday in a limited scale due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in an environment of positivity and trust, the release of Press Information Bureau of India said.