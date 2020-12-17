Bangladesh-India sign 7 deals

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh and India ink 7 MOUs on Thursday, 17 December
Bangladesh and India ink 7 MOUs on Thursday, 17 December

Bangladesh and India today, Thursday, signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOU) in seven areas of cooperation including trade, energy and agriculture.

The deals were inked at the state guest house Padma.

These MOU were signed as part of the Hasina-Modi virtual summit to be held shortly today, Thursday.

The MOUs include a framework for hydrocarbon cooperation, agricultural cooperation, cooperation between New Delhi museum and Bangabandhu museum, creating sanctuaries to protect elephants, a high-impact community development project, and a trilateral deal for the procurement of waste management equipment for the sewerage project in Barishal.

Advertisement

The MOUs were signed by the secretaries and senior officials of the relevant ministries on behalf of Bangladesh and the Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

Present at the signing ceremony were agriculture minister Abdur Razzak, state minister for culture Khalid Hossain and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

More News

Hasina-Modi virtual Summit underway

Hasina-Modi virtual Summit underway

Mujib Borsho time extended

Mujib Borsho time extended

Sheikh Hasina-Narendra Modi virtual Summit Thursday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting at the Bilateral Meeting Room of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on 27 September

Bangladesh celebrates 50th Victory Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Bangladesh celebrates 50th Victory Day on 16 December 2020