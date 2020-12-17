Bangladesh-India sign 7 deals

Bangladesh and India today, Thursday, signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOU) in seven areas of cooperation including trade, energy and agriculture.

The deals were inked at the state guest house Padma.

These MOU were signed as part of the Hasina-Modi virtual summit to be held shortly today, Thursday.

The MOUs include a framework for hydrocarbon cooperation, agricultural cooperation, cooperation between New Delhi museum and Bangabandhu museum, creating sanctuaries to protect elephants, a high-impact community development project, and a trilateral deal for the procurement of waste management equipment for the sewerage project in Barishal.