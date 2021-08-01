Bangladesh invites US companies to invest in offshore oil, gas explorations

Also, the adviser focused on the need for investment in building storage facilities for renewable energy in Bangladesh.

Having a balanced mix of energy sources is critical for Bangladesh and its development, he said.

Tawfiq acknowledged that the companies like ExxonMobil, which are looking for liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses in Bangladesh, require guarantying hedges against the price volatilities.

He asked ExxonMobil to expedite deep-sea exploration and to invest in upgrading transmission networks and land-based facilities.