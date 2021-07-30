Bangladesh emphasises joint R&D with US in renewable energy, nuclear power

Bangladesh wants to partner with the US private sector in the research and development of uninterrupted and affordable renewable energy sources.

Speaking at an ‘Energy Roundtable’ organised by the US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) in Washington, DC on Thursday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser for power, energy and mineral resources Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury urged the US companies to explore the prospects of nuclear power modular reactors in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that Bangladesh has been working closely with its neighbours --India, Nepal, and Bhutan -- on regional power distribution, and the US companies may explore opportunities for investment there.