Bangladesh is exemplar in adapting to climate change: British high commissioner

Bangladesh has been an exemplar in adapting to the climate change impact and the effectiveness of responding to extreme weather events and has extraordinary achievement in reducing climate change vulnerability through adaptation.
This observation was made Thursday afternoon by British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, speaking as special guest at the virtual launch of the book, ‘Building Resilience to Climate Change through Craftsmanship’, organised by BRAC Climate Change Programme.
He said, “People who are most vulnerable to climate change will be made worse off in future due to increasing climate change impact and we have been working in Bangladesh in reducing the impact through our support in various sectors including access to food, water, sanitation, education and health.”
“BRAC, with Aarong, is building resilience of individuals by supporting artisans in order to support their families and link the village people with commercial market making it more sustainable,” he said.
The book illustrates the ways BRAC’s sister concern, the Ayesha Abed Foundation, works to transform communities from areas at risk from climate change into ones that are resilient. It features stories from the lives of 14 artisans, offering an insight into their sufferings due to climate change. In addition, it also goes on to portray their struggles, and how through employment at the Ayesha Abed Foundation the artisans took opportunities to utilise and maximise their potentials and skills.
Chairman of the standing committee on the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, graced the virtual event as chief guest. Chaired by Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC Bangladesh, the webinar was also joined by Ainun Nishat, adviser to the Center for Climate Change and Environmental Research and vice chancellor of BRAC University, Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, Kate Sangster, first secretary of the Australian high commission and head of DFAT, and others.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, “This book is not just a publication. It’s a story of Bangladesh. Bangladeshis have the natural ability to confront adversity and smile.”
“Climate change impact will intensify and the recurrence of the climate hazards will increase in future. It is not possible to completely mitigate the impact of climate change. But we can fight it by building our resilience and that’s exactly what BRAC has been doing,” he said.
He went on to say, “Aarong is helping people to help themselves in building their resilience. Multiple hazards at the same time always test our ability to adapt to the adversity imposed by climate change. Initiatives like this are what sustains Bangladesh by building the resilience of its most vulnerable people”
Joining in the discussion on the book, Tamara Hasan Abed said, “The book portrays the stories of Aarong’s artisans living in climate change hotspots greatly impacted by climate change. The stories in this book resonate with the deep connection Bangladesh has both with its heritage crafts and rivers that feed this land. Climate change impact is felt by us all. These are the stories of people who are worse affected by the impact of climate change and now they have learnt to adapt and live. These are stories behind the labels that many of us have hanging in our closet”.
Kate Sangster noted, “Climate change affects the poorest particularly the women and girls. What’s beautiful about this book is that it shows how decent and dignified work can help vulnerable people give back the autonomy that will help them to absorb and cushion the shocks of climate change and thus build their resilience in the process.”
Asif Saleh reflected that Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impact of climate change, and the people who live in the districts showcased in this book are being hit the hardest. The stories of these artisans are testament to that, illustrating the impact that sustainable livelihoods.
Notably, the Ayesha Abed Foundation currently has 15 production centres and 696 sub-centres spread across the country where products for Aarong are manufactured. Most of these production centres are situated in areas at risk of climate change.