Bangladesh is exemplar in adapting to climate change: British high commissioner

The book illustrates the ways BRAC’s sister concern, the Ayesha Abed Foundation, works to transform communities from areas at risk from climate change into ones that are resilient. It features stories from the lives of 14 artisans, offering an insight into their sufferings due to climate change. In addition, it also goes on to portray their struggles, and how through employment at the Ayesha Abed Foundation the artisans took opportunities to utilise and maximise their potentials and skills.

Chairman of the standing committee on the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, graced the virtual event as chief guest. Chaired by Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC Bangladesh, the webinar was also joined by Ainun Nishat, adviser to the Center for Climate Change and Environmental Research and vice chancellor of BRAC University, Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, Kate Sangster, first secretary of the Australian high commission and head of DFAT, and others.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, “This book is not just a publication. It’s a story of Bangladesh. Bangladeshis have the natural ability to confront adversity and smile.”

“Climate change impact will intensify and the recurrence of the climate hazards will increase in future. It is not possible to completely mitigate the impact of climate change. But we can fight it by building our resilience and that’s exactly what BRAC has been doing,” he said.

He went on to say, “Aarong is helping people to help themselves in building their resilience. Multiple hazards at the same time always test our ability to adapt to the adversity imposed by climate change. Initiatives like this are what sustains Bangladesh by building the resilience of its most vulnerable people”