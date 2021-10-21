Bangladesh learning a lot from China in poverty alleviation: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said Bangladesh has been learning a lot from its biggest development partner, China, in poverty alleviation.

“Both Bangladesh and China are among the most populous countries in the world and poverty alleviation is very important for both states,” she said while addressing a webinar as the chief guest.

At the same time, Dipu Moni said, other countries are learning from Bangladesh a lot on how it has progressed tremendously under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.