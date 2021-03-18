Bangladesh, Maldives plan to sign PTA

The two leaders stressed the need for harnessing bilateral trade potential to its fullest extent.

Bangladesh expressed interest to enter into a PTA with the Maldives, said Karim.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the Maldives to import varieties of CSLM to address bilateral trade issues in details.

Both sides agreed to expedite the finalisation of the proposed agreement on customs cooperation and the signing of the agreement on avoidance of double taxation.

Both the leaders decided to establish a direct commercial shipping link between Male and three seaports of Bangladesh through signing a shipping agreement.

Bangladesh reiterated its policy of extending continued support towards development of human resources in the Maldives in different fields.

Bangladesh also offered training courses to the Maldivian peacekeepers at the Bangladesh institute of peace support operation training (BIPSOT).

Maldivian president Solih said all Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives will be vaccinated free of cost, which the prime minister appreciated.

He proposed considering the recruitment of Bangladeshi physicians and nurses in the Maldives to mitigate its deficit in medical professionals.

Solih appreciated significant contributions being made by Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the two economies.