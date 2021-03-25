Bangladesh must take fresh vow to heighten nation’s stature further: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh must take a fresh vow to heighten further its stature as the nation celebrates the golden jubilee of independence simultaneously with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The Independence Day this year is not like that of other years,” the prime minister said in a nationwide address on the eve of the Independence and National Day, paying tributes to 1971 martyrs, Bangabandhu, four national leaders, those who fought for the independence and the 15 August carnage victims.

She added, “We have to take a fresh vow to take the country to a newer height coinciding with the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of our Independence.”

Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said, today stood before the world community with its head high, dispelling all negative and discouraging speculations in the past while, even a decade ago; it was portrayed as an example of poverty-stricken underdeveloped countries.

“Today, the development experts treat the same Bangladesh as an ideal model of winning poverty and development,” she said.

She said the development indexes suggested Bangladesh’s gradual progress during the past 12 years due to her government’s tireless efforts, which of late was marked by the country’s graduation as a developing nation from a least developed one.

The premier said Bangladesh now outstripped its neighbours in various indexes like average life expectancy, gender equality, universal primary education, women education and rights, women and children’s mortality rates, sanitation and food availability.