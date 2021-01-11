Bangladesh places purchase order for 11m doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

The government on Monday has placed a purchase order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210, including the GST, BSS quoted the official sources as saying.

According to the order, each dose of the vaccine has been priced at Rs 200. With the GST of Rs 10 it will cost Rs 210. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, issued the supply order on behalf of the union health ministry in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, additional director, government and regulatory affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dispatch of the vaccine is likely to start by late Monday evening, the official sources said.