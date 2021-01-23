Bangladesh publishes guidelines for reopening edu institutions

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has issued guidelines to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff of educational institutions by 4 February, in preparation for these establishments to reopen after a long closure due to coronavirus.

Health rules are to be followed in accordance to these guidelines. The educational institutions are to use their own funds for the reopening expenditure. The educational institutions have been told to be ready to reopen as soon as directives are issued by the higher authorities.

The student's health has been given priority in the guidelines pertaining to the reopening of the institutions. There must be a 3ft distance between the classroom benches. Students will have to sit at a specific distance from each other, depending on the size of the bench. It has also been said that the temperature of students must be taken as they enter school.

On the bench

Benches less than 5ft in length will seat one student. Benches of 5ft to 7ft will seat two students, according to the guidelines. If two students sit per bench, then a classroom can have six benches with 12 students.