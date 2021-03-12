Bangladesh ranks 4th in violence against women by intimate partner

Bangladesh has become one of the top ranking countries in violence against women (VAW) by intimate partner. Fifty per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 of the country have experienced physical or sexual violence by their partners during their lifetime, according to a report of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report was prepared after analyzing the data on violence against women in 61 countries and areas between the years 2000 and 2018. According to WHO, one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime.

The Pacific Ocean country Kiribati has the highest prevalence of physical and sexual intimate partner violence. Fifty-three per cent of the women in this poor country become victim of this form of violence. Kiribati is followed by another two island countries of the Pacific Ocean – Fiji (52 per cent) and Papua New Genue Papua New Guinea (51 per cent). The prevalence for Bangladesh and Solomon Islands stands at 50 per cent.