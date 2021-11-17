Bangladesh receives 1.5m doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has donated 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the Covid-19 situation in a better way.

Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan formally handed over the vaccine doses to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque a function held at the State Guest House Padma.