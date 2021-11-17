Bangladesh

Bangladesh receives 1.5m doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift

UNB
Dhaka
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has donated 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the Covid-19 situation in a better way.

Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan formally handed over the vaccine doses to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque a function held at the State Guest House Padma.

Momen said Saudi Arabia is a good friend of Bangladesh and the relations between the two countries is very strong.

Saudi Arabia also helped Bangladesh during the difficult times in the previous years and the pandemic period.

Foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen, Health Services Division senior secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre director Abdulla Alwadee, among others, were present.

Appreciating the Saudi government and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, the foreign minister said Bangladesh is grateful for their support in the past years and during Covid-19.

