Bangladesh receives 1.5m doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift

Momen said Saudi Arabia is a good friend of Bangladesh and the relations between the two countries is very strong.
Saudi Arabia also helped Bangladesh during the difficult times in the previous years and the pandemic period.
Foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen, Health Services Division senior secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre director Abdulla Alwadee, among others, were present.
Appreciating the Saudi government and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, the foreign minister said Bangladesh is grateful for their support in the past years and during Covid-19.