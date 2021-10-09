Bangladesh receives 1m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Bangladesh has so far received 8 million of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) through its contract.
Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift.
Bangladesh entered into a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to purchase 30 million doses of a potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.
Bangladesh was supposed to get five million doses of vaccine per month as the SII and Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharma signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for priority delivery of the vaccine doses.
Earlier, the Indian government announced resumption of Covid vaccine exports from October amid improvement of COVID situation.
The world's largest vaccine producer had halted exports in April to cater to domestic demand as infections shot up.