Bangladesh remains alert to prevent 'black fungus': DGHS

As the 'black fungus' is spreading in different Indian states amid the surge of Covid-19, Bangladesh remains alert so that this fungal disease cannot put any extra strain on the country's medical system, says DGHS.
Speaking at a virtual briefing, Nazmul Islam, a spokesperson of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "Many patients have been diagnosed with black fungus or mucormycosis in different Indian states, including Maharashtra Gujarat, Delhi and recently in West Bengal."
He said this rare fungal disease has been declared as an epidemic in different states of India. "In Bangladesh, we're keeping a close eye on it so that it can't create extra pressure on our health system."
According to experts, black fungus affects patients initially in the nose and then it can spread into the brain. Often it can be treated by major surgeries removing the eye or part of the skull and jaw.
More than 7,000 people in India have already been reported with the fungal disease and 219 have lost their lives. Many of those being infected with the disease are coronavirus patients, or those who have recently recovered from Covid-19, whose immune systems have been weakened by the virus or who have underlying conditions, including diabetes.
Nazmul Islam said they have already talked about the preventive measures of the fungal disease at their different forums.
He said the members of the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 are working on the issue and they will finalise their guidelines and suggestions in this regard through discussions. "We've also talked about the issue. We have also sent warning messages to different districts."
The DGHS officials said they will formally give specific guidelines on the treatment protocol management of the rare fungal disease.