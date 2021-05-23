Bangladesh remains alert to prevent 'black fungus': DGHS

As the 'black fungus' is spreading in different Indian states amid the surge of Covid-19, Bangladesh remains alert so that this fungal disease cannot put any extra strain on the country's medical system, says DGHS.

Speaking at a virtual briefing, Nazmul Islam, a spokesperson of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "Many patients have been diagnosed with black fungus or mucormycosis in different Indian states, including Maharashtra Gujarat, Delhi and recently in West Bengal."

He said this rare fungal disease has been declared as an epidemic in different states of India. "In Bangladesh, we're keeping a close eye on it so that it can't create extra pressure on our health system."

According to experts, black fungus affects patients initially in the nose and then it can spread into the brain. Often it can be treated by major surgeries removing the eye or part of the skull and jaw.