Bangladesh reports 1742 cases, 50 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 767,338 as 1,742 more cases were reported, after testing 20,284 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 50 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,755, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.59 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.80 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,433 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 698,465.