Bangladesh reports 1742 cases, 50 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 767,338 as 1,742 more cases were reported, after testing 20,284 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 50 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,755, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.59 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.80 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,433 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 698,465.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.03 per cent while the rate of death is 1.53 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 32 were male and 18 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,544 were male (72.68 per cent) and 3,211 female (28.32 per cent).
Among the 50 patients died in the last 24 hours, 47 breathed their last at different hospitals while three at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 28 were in Dhaka division, 16 in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, three in Khulna and two in Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,840 were in Dhaka, 2,150 in Chattogram, 615 in Rajshahi, 716 in Khulna, 355 in Barisal, 405 in Sylhet, 430 in Rangpur, and 244 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 20,217 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 55,60,678.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.