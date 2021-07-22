Bangladesh reports 187 Covid-19 deaths, 32.19pc detection rate in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 32.19 per cent, which is higher than the last two days. On Wednesday, the rate was 30.48 per cent while the rate was 29.31 on Tuesday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 15.46 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 8,566 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 969,610.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.04 per cent while the rate of death is 1.64 per cent, it added.