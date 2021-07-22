Bangladesh reports 187 Covid-19 deaths, 32.19pc detection rate in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 32.19 per cent, which is higher than the last two days. On Wednesday, the rate was 30.48 per cent while the rate was 29.31 on Tuesday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 15.46 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 8,566 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 969,610.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.04 per cent while the rate of death is 1.64 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 117 were male and 70 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,876 were male (68.91 per cent) and 5,809 female (31.09 per cent).
Among the 187 patients died in the last 24 hours, 185 breathed their last at different hospitals, while two passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 75 were in Dhaka division, 23 in Chattogram, 10 in Rajshahi, 44 in Khulna, 15 in Rangpur, four in Sylhet, 11 in Barishal and five in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 8850 were in Dhaka, 3403 in Chattogram, 1439 in Rajshahi, 2391 in Khulna, 566 in Barisal, 663 in Sylhet, 902 in Rangpur, and 471 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 10,899 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 73,76,384.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.