Bangladesh reports 198 Covid-19 deaths, over 7500 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 19.18 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.90 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 12,950 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 13,14,916.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.73 per cent while the rate of death is 1.71 per cent, it added.