Bangladesh reports 198 Covid-19 deaths, over 7500 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 19.18 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.90 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 12,950 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 13,14,916.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.73 per cent while the rate of death is 1.71 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 116 were male and 82 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,149 were male (65.79 per cent) and 8,398 female (34.21 per cent).
Among the 198 patients died in the last 24 hours, 192 breathed their last at different hospitals, while three passed away at their homes and three were brought dead at hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 72 were in Dhaka division, 52 in Chattogram, nine in Rajshahi, 26 in Khulna, six in Rangpur, 18 in Sylhet, seven in Barishal and eight in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 10,865 were in Dhaka, 4828 in Chattogram, 1832 in Rajshahi, 3248 in Khulna, 828 in Barisal, 991 in Sylhet, 1226 in Rangpur, and 729 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 38,881 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 84,80,814.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.