Bangladesh reports 26 more virus deaths, 1719 new cases in 24 hrs

Twenty six more patients died of coronavirus and 1,719 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Tuesday.
As many as 8,597 people have died of coronavirus while 560,887 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 20,748 samples were tested. Of them, 1,719 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
The total number of recoveries stands at 514,479.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.