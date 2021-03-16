Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 26 more virus deaths, 1719 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Twenty six more patients died of coronavirus and 1,719 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Tuesday.

As many as 8,597 people have died of coronavirus while 560,887 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 20,748 samples were tested. Of them, 1,719 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

The total number of recoveries stands at 514,479.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

