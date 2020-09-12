Bangladesh reports 34 more COVID deaths as toll tops 4,700

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
People crowd on a road defying social distancing rules amid coronavirus lockdown in Narinda, Dhaka, 20 April 2020.Dipu Malakar

Bangladesh reported 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,282 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 10,723 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 336,044 people have been infected and 4,702 people died of the respiratory disease.

In the past 24 hours, 2,247 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 238,271.

The rate of recovery is 70.90 per cent while death rate is 1.40 per cent against detection.

Among the people who died in the last 24 hours, 23 were men while 11 were women. So far 3,661 (77.86 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,041 (22.14 per cent) women died since first fatality was reported on 18 March.

