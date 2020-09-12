Bangladesh reports 34 more COVID deaths as toll tops 4,700

Bangladesh reported 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,282 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 10,723 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 336,044 people have been infected and 4,702 people died of the respiratory disease.