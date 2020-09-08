COVID-19: DGHS reports sudden surge in deaths of females

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Tuesday rose to 329,251 as 1,892 more people were found to be positive, after testing 14,973 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 36 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,552, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.54 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 19.84 per cent.
A total of 3,236 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 227,809.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 69.19 per cent while the rate of death is 1.38 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were males and 17 females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,553 were males (78.05 per cent) and 999 females (21.95 per cent).
According to the DGHS, among the 32 deaths related to coronavirus infection on 6 September, only six were females, while the number of females died on 7 September was seven. The number of COVID-19 patients died on 7 September was 37.
A total of 15,142 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 16,59,697.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.