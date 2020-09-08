COVID-19: DGHS reports sudden surge in deaths of females

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Tuesday rose to 329,251 as 1,892 more people were found to be positive, after testing 14,973 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 36 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,552, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.54 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 19.84 per cent.