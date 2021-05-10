Bangladesh reports 38 virus deaths, 1514 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 775,027 as 1,514 more cases were reported, after testing 16,848 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 38 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,972, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.99 per cent.

The health directorate said as many as 2,115 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 712,277.