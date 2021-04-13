Bangladesh reports 6028 cases, 69 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 697,985 as 6,028 more cases were reported, after testing 32,955 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 69 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,891, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.76 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 4,853 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 585,966.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 83.95 per cent while the rate of death is 1.42 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 43 were male and 26 female. Of the total deaths so far, 7,376 were male (74.57 per cent) and 2,515 female (25.43 per cent).
Among the 69 patients died in the 24 hours, 63 breathed their last at different hospitals while five at home and one was brought dead at a hospital.
A total of 33,618 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 50,70,788.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.