Bangladesh reports 6028 cases, 69 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 697,985 as 6,028 more cases were reported, after testing 32,955 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 69 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,891, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.76 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 4,853 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 585,966.