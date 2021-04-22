Bangladesh reports 98 more deaths, detection rate declines further

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 736,074 as 4,014 more cases were reported, after testing 27,429 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 98 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,781, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.