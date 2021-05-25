Person dies of black fungus, suspect BIRDEM physicians

A person died under treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital, Dhaka, three days ago was suspected to be suffering from mucormycosis, widely known as black fungus. The hospital authorities said this on Tuesday.
The 65-year-old patient died at the capital’s BIRDEM General Hospital three days ago, hospital’s respiratory medicine department head professor M Delwar Hossain told Prothom Alo.
The patient had been suffering from uncontrolled diabetics and kidney disease. He had recovered from Covid-19, but he did not show any sign of mucormycosis infection during the treatment. It is being suspected after his death, Delwar Hossain added.
Another patient diagnosed with mucormycosis is receiving treatment at the BIRDEM hospital while yet another patient has been shifted to another hospital.
* More to follow ...