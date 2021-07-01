Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports highest-ever 143 Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh on Thursday reported the highest single-day deaths from coronavirus as 143 people died of the lethal virus, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total death in the country has reached 14,646.

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 921,559 as 8,301 more cases were reported, after testing 32,055 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 25.9 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 4,663 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 820,913.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

