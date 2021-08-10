Bangladesh reports record 264 Covid-19 deaths, over 11,000 cases in 24 hrs

Earlier, on 5 August, Bangladesh also recorded highest 264 deaths in coronavirus disease in a day.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 23.54 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.76 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 14,903 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12,34,762.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.71 per cent while the rate of death is 1.68 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 154 were male and 110 female. Of the total deaths so far, 15,384 were male (66.42 per cent) and 7,777 female (33.58 per cent).
Among the 264 patients died in the last 24 hours, 254 breathed their last at different hospitals, while 10 passed away at their homes and two were brought dead at hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 92 were in Dhaka division, 60 in Chattogram, 25 in Rajshahi, 27 in Khulna, 14 in Rangpur, 17 in Sylhet, 11 in Barishal and 18 in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 10,337 were in Dhaka, 4494 in Chattogram, 1754 in Rajshahi, 3093 in Khulna, 768 in Barisal, 890 in Sylhet, 1163 in Rangpur, and 662 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 48,416 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 82,12,041.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.