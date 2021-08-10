Bangladesh reports record 264 Covid-19 deaths, over 11,000 cases in 24 hrs

Earlier, on 5 August, Bangladesh also recorded highest 264 deaths in coronavirus disease in a day.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 23.54 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.76 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 14,903 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12,34,762.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.71 per cent while the rate of death is 1.68 per cent, it added.